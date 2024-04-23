Odisha: Biren Senapati joins Congress exit queue

ROURKELA: The fault lines within the Congress in Rourkela Assembly seat seem to be deepening as general secretary of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Biren Senapati snapped his ties with the party after a long association of 37 years.

In a letter to OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak on Sunday, Biren said due to continuous apathy of the top leadership and sidelining of party workers, the Congress has lost its relevance in Rourkela. “Issues hurting the Congress prospects were brought to the notice of the party higher-ups, but to no avail. After working for Congress for 37 years as a committed worker since my days in student politics, there is no point of further wasting time in the party,” he said.

Biren resigned from the post of permanent invitee of the Rourkela district Congress committee (RDCC) and primary membership of the party. He said for the last over two decades, the party organisation has gone from bad to worse and now heading towards no point of redemption. The central or state leaders have never made sincere efforts to revive the party or arrest its continuous deterioration. The Congress cannot be cured from indiscipline, factionalism, lack of trust and absence of participation in decision making.

About the Congress candidate from Rourkela BN Patnaik, Biren said the OPCC neither sought his opinion nor the candidate, after being nominated by the party, talked to him.