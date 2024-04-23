Odisha: Deprived of electricity & internet, villagers threaten poll boycott

BARIPADA: Residents of Badbil, Balikhani, and Katupit villages in the Bijatala block of Rairangpur Assembly Segment, Mayurbhanj district, have decided to boycott the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections protesting chronic lack of electricity supply to the villages.

For years, approximately 240 to 300 residents in each village have endured inadequate access to essential services, with electricity supply being a primary concern. Despite the installation of a transformer in 2018 under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana, the power supply was abruptly cut off due to alleged technical issues, leaving villagers in the dark. Though they were assured immediate redressal no step was taken and the villagers boycotted the 2019 polls.

Despite grievances and protests, the Tata Power Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) failed to provide a lasting solution. Following protests and intervention by local MLA Naba Charan Majhi, temporary solutions were implemented, but the problem persists even today. The only difference is, from erratic power supply to no power in the present day.

Villagers lament the impact on daily life, with schoolchildren particularly affected by the lack of electricity for evening studies. The skyrocketing cost of kerosene as an alternative aggravates the situation. “ For charging our mobiles, either for calls or using internet, we have to go out of the village. Similarly, children cannot study in the evening due to absence of power. How much can we spend on kerosene lamps,” the villagers rued.

In response, a senior official of TPNODL said an inquiry will be conducted to identify the root cause of the power disruption. However, villagers remain sceptical, voicing their decision to boycott voting in the elections unless tangible solutions are forthcoming.