Odisha: Father killed, son injured after contact with 11 KV line

BERHAMPUR: A 67-year-old man died of electrocution and his son sustained critical injuries after they allegedly came in contact with an 11 KV live wire at their farmland in Adapada village under Hinjili police station in Ganjam district on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Kora Behera.

Sources said, the incident took place when Kora along with his son Tofan went to their farmland to dig taro root (Saru) from the soil in the morning hours. While they were busy digging the root vegetable, an 11 KV wire passing over their farmland snapped off and fell on Kora. As he started screaming, Tofan in an attempt to save his father dragged the wire and was thrown around 10-15 ft away from Kora.

Locals rushed the duo to Adapada primary health centre (PHC) where doctors declared Kora brought dead. Tofan was later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital after his condition worsened.

Police registered a case and investigating into the matter. Following the incident, villagers demanded an adequate compensation to the deceased’s family.