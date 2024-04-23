Odisha: Nomination filing begins in Kalahandi, Malkangiri

BHAWANIPATNA/MALKANGIRI: On Monday, the thoroughfares linking Manikeswari temple to the collectorate in Bhawanipatna came to a standstill as candidates representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) marched in massive processions to submit their nominations.

A total of four nominations were filed for the Kalahandi Parliament constituency. The candidates include Malavika Devi from BJP, Lambodhar Nial from BJD, Rajaram Sahu from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Dr Dharmendra Gahir as an Independent candidate.

For the Bhawanipatna Assembly constituency, two nominations were filed - Pradipta Kumar Naik from BJP and Lalita Naik from BJD.

Anirudh Pradhan from BJP filed his nomination for the Narla Assembly constituency. In the Lanjigarh Assembly constituency, Pradip Kumar Dishari from BJD and Mohan Singh Majhi from the BSP submitted their nominations.

Additionally, for the Dharmagarh Assembly constituency, Puspendra Singh Deo from BJD entered the fray. In the Junagarh Assembly constituency, Tuleswar Naik from the Congress and Sudhanidhi Naik from the Bahujan Mukti Party filed their nominations.

In Malkangiri, BJP candidate for Malkangiri (ST) Assembly segment Narsingh Madkami filed his nomination paper before the returning officer Duryodhan Bhoi at the sub-collector’s office on the day. Madkami reached the office in a procession attended by hundreds of party workers and leaders.