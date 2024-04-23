Odisha: Road mishap claims 3 lives, five injured

UMERKOTE : Three persons died and five others sustained serious injuries in a road accident that occurred on Sunday evening near Jodinga village, within the jurisdiction of Raighar police, in Nabarangpur district.

The incident occurred when a truck collided head-on with a passenger auto-rickshaw, subsequently running over it. Among the deceased are two women and one man, identified as Chanda Gaikwad (45) from Nagri, Paban Tandan (30), and Punam Baishnav (17) from Borei, all from Chhattisgarh.

The injured, including a two-year-old child, are receiving treatment at Jodinga primary health centre. Sources said all passengers in the auto-rickshaw hailed from Borei and Nagri. They were en route to Raighar to attend the Kolosi Mondei event when a truck travelling from the opposite direction lost control, and collided with their vehicle.

On being informed, Raighar police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation, said IIC Raghunath Majhi. After necessary procedures, bodies of the deceased were handed over to their respective families on Monday, Majhi added.