Odisha: Sarada Kumar Jena’s nomination has Raghunandan Das fuming

JAGATSINGHPUR: BJD’s decision to nominate Sarada Kumar Jena from the Balikuda-Erasama Assembly seat has not gone down well with former minister and sitting MLA Raghunandan Das who was dropped by the ruling party.
Das expressed his disappointment at not being renominated by the party, attributing it to anti-incumbency factors and health reasons. “I believe district-level BJD leaders provided misleading information about my health to the party leadership. I will consult my supporters before deciding on my next steps,” he said.
Previously, protests had erupted against Das as he vied for nomination again. This brought several aspirants, including Jena, Sanjib Biswal, Pitabash Gochyat, Soumyajit Mohapatra and Babita Swain into the scene.
Contrary to apprehensions, there was no sign of tension or difference after Jena was declared as the candidate on Monday. His selection is attributed to his grassroots connect and organisational skills. He had served as zilla parishad member twice in the past.
In 2014, Jena contested as an Independent candidate from the Assembly seat and received 30,000 votes.
Jena’s nomination appears to have appeased various factions within the party, including supporters of incumbent MLA Das and those backing other contenders. “I have been associated with the people of Balikuda and Erasama for over 20 years. My objective is to serve the people of Balikuda-Erasama, and I am confident,” he said. He sought the cooperation of sitting MLA Das and other aspirants to win from the seat.
Another aspirant, Biswal, meanwhile, remained neutral on his strategy for the upcoming assembly election after being denied the party ticket. “I will decide my future plans after consulting my supporters,” he stated.