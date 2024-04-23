Odisha: Sarada Kumar Jena’s nomination has Raghunandan Das fuming

JAGATSINGHPUR: BJD’s decision to nominate Sarada Kumar Jena from the Balikuda-Erasama Assembly seat has not gone down well with former minister and sitting MLA Raghunandan Das who was dropped by the ruling party.

Das expressed his disappointment at not being renominated by the party, attributing it to anti-incumbency factors and health reasons. “I believe district-level BJD leaders provided misleading information about my health to the party leadership. I will consult my supporters before deciding on my next steps,” he said.

Previously, protests had erupted against Das as he vied for nomination again. This brought several aspirants, including Jena, Sanjib Biswal, Pitabash Gochyat, Soumyajit Mohapatra and Babita Swain into the scene.

Contrary to apprehensions, there was no sign of tension or difference after Jena was declared as the candidate on Monday. His selection is attributed to his grassroots connect and organisational skills. He had served as zilla parishad member twice in the past.