Odisha: Siblings held for peddling ganja under lens for Naxal link

BERHAMPUR: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch seized five cars from two siblings from Kandhamal district who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the ganja trade.

Bikas Digal (27) and Soumya Ranjan Digal (25) who belong to Keredi village are reported to have links with the Maoists.

The agency with the assistance of Kandhamal Police arrested Soumya from Tikabali on Sunday. The agency had arrested Bikas on April 11 from Bhubaneswar and seized 52 kg ganja along with a car from him. Soumya was with Bikas but had managed to give STF a slip.

STF said though the quantity of the ganja seized from the accused is not significant, it is suspected the siblings are part of a bigger racket and have been in the illegal trade since the last three years. The duo mainly procured ganja from Naxal-hit Kandhamal and Boudh districts and the agency is investigating whether they have any links with the red ultras.

“A thorough probe will be carried out to ascertain whether the accused have any links with Naxals or their sympathizers in Kandhamal-Boudh districts. Special focus is being given on the aspect as in the past Naxals who surrendered before the police had revealed the shady nexus between left-wing extremists and ganja traders,” said STF IG, Jai Narayan Pankaj.