Odisha: SRC asks police to deploy ODRAF in 6 more divisions

BHUBANESWAR : A day after Forest department’s requisition, Odisha government on Monday asked additional DG (Law and Order) to deploy ODRAF units in six more vulnerable forest divisions to support frontline staff in dealing with wildfire crisis.

While one ODRAF unit has already been deployed in the Dukura range of Similipal to assist forest staff of the tiger reserve in checking incidents of forest fire, additional special relief commissioner Padmanav Behera asked police to deploy one ODRAF unit each in Baliguda, Phulbani, Rayagada, Bonai, Kalahandi South and Paralakhemundi forest divisions as per the approval of the special relief commissioner.

“The ODRAF teams should carry equipment required for forest fire response along with PPE kit such as gum boot, helmet and gloves. The teams will return to their respective units soon after the duty is over,” the additional SRC stated. However, following Nor’wester activity in parts of the state, there has been a significant drop in number of wildfires in all divisions. The number of forest fire points detected on the day plunged to 210.