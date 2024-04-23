Odisha: Tara Bahinipati puts up big show on way to file papers

JEYPORE: Braving the scorching temperature that reached a blistering 40 degree Celsius, Congress candidate from Jeypore Assembly seat and sitting MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati filed his nominations here on Monday

Accompanied by thousands of supporters and local Congress leaders, Tara marched to the Jeypore sub-collector’s office in a roadshow and filed his papers before returning officer PK Parida. Over 10,000 supporters of Tara took part in the five-km mega road show.

Congress candidate from Koraput Lok Sabha seat Saptagiri Ulaka and Tara’s wife and the party’s women wing president Minakhi Bahinipati were present. Expressing confidence of retaining the seat, Tara said he will win from Jeypore for the third time.

Congress candidates are way ahead of their rivals in all the Assembly seats under the Koraput LS constituency, he claimed. On the day, BJD candidate from Kotpad seat Chandra Sekhar Majhi and Congress nominee Anam Dian also filed their nominations. Similarly, BJD’s nominee from Pottangi seat Prafulla Pangi filed his papers. For Laxmipur, BJD’s Prabhu Jani and Congress’s Pabitra Saunta filed nominations.

Meanwhile, BJD’s Koraput LS candidate Kausalya Hikaka and Jeypore nominee Indira Nanda kicked-off their poll campaign with a road show in Borigumma block.