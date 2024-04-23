Odisha: Worker hangs self in Soro anganwadi centre

BALASORE: A 40-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself to death inside the anganwadi centre at Hanshipatana village within Soro police limits here on Monday.

The deceased, Sabita Mohanty, was engaged as an anganwadi worker in Hanshipatana village. She was reportedly in mental distress after one of her sons died by suicide last month.

Sources said like every day, she went to the centre in the morning and completed her daily chores. She waited for the children and the cook to leave the centre. After everyone left, she locked the gate and went inside. Subsequently, she hanged herself from the ceiling fan with a cloth at around 11 am.

On finding the anganwadi centre’s gate locked from inside, some villagers reached Sabita’s house and asked her son about her whereabouts. The son replied that Sabita was yet to return home. Villagers immediately rushed to the centre, broke the gate’s lock and found the woman hanging inside.

On being informed, Soro police reached the spot and sent the body to the local hospital for postmortem.

Locals said on March 1, Sabita’s 17-year-old elder son had hanged himself from a tree after a fight with his younger brother. Since then, the woman was in depression

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)