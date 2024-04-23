Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to visit Odisha on April 28 and May 3

BHUBANESWAR : Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Odisha on April 28 and May 3 to campaign for party candidates at Salipur in Cuttack district, Rayagada and Berhampur.

State in-charge Ajoy Kumar told mediapersons Rahul has been requested to campaign at Salipur, Berhampur and Rayagada. Confirmation from him in this regard is expected by Tuesday morning. Besides, president of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Mallikarjun Kharge has been requested to campaign for party candidate at Balangir. Similarly, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will also visit Nabarangpur, he added.

Ajoy Kumar said while Priyanka is expected to visit Odisha on May 6, Kharge is likely to campaign for the party on May 7 at Balangir. “We have requested Rahul to campaign in Salepur, Rayagada and Berhampur. There is a need for a huge rally in coastal Odisha to boost the party’s prospects in the upcoming elections,” he added.

Besides, the party is also in touch with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to campaign for the party’s candidate at Rayagada on April 8 to woo Telugu voters.

The party will make arrangements for Reddy to address a public meeting.

Ajoy Kumar also reviewed results of the survey conducted by the party in Odisha to find out whether tickets have been given to the right persons. Sources said there will be further review before any decision is taken on changing candidates in some constituencies.