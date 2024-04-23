Two Odias conferred Padma Shri by President

BHUBANESWAR : Two unsung heroes from Odisha, Gopinath Swain and Binod Kumar Pasayat, were conferred Padma Shri by President of India Droupadi Murmu at Civil Investiture Ceremony-1 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

Centanarian Gopinath hails from Govindapur village in Sheragada block of Ganjam and was chosen for the Padma award - the fourth-highest civilian award of the country - for his contribution towards preservation and promotion of Krishna Leela. He has been doing so for the last nine decades of his life. “I feel my years of dedication towards Krishna Leela has finally borne fruit. I am glad that the government recognised my contribution towards this form of art and honoured me with such award” he said on receiving the award. His age, notwithstanding, Gopinath continues to train youngsters in Krishna Leela even today.