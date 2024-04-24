BJD, BJP in ‘lungi war’ over Naveen campaign video

Responding to the ‘jodi sankha’ (double conches) campaign of the BJD, Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan was seen taking potshots at the ruling party, saying the conch is cracked and cannot be blown.

“You all must have viewed the video in which Naveen Babu is seen wearing a lungi and holding two conches. He is an elderly person and we all respect him but what all he is being made to do!” Pradhan was seen asking at a campaign meeting in Sambalpur constituency on Tuesday.

This drew the wrath of the BJD which took the fight to another level by questioning Pradhan’s intention to ridicule the attire which it said was a Sambalpuri weave. Party leaders said the union minister is envious of the chief minister’s growing popularity and having sleepless nights after the ‘jodi sankha’ campaign struck an emotional chord with the people of the state with four million views in 24 hours.