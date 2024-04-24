BJD misusing government call centres: BJP

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Tuesday expressed its resentment to the chief electoral officer (CEO) for not initiating any action against the ruling BJD over alleged misuse of government machinery for electoral prospects of the regional party.

A delegation of BJP led by senior party leader Samir Mohanty met the CEO and drew his attention to the misuse of government call centres for political purpose. Mohanty said BJD is using the staff manning the call centres to work for the party. “Beneficiaries of government welfare schemes are receiving calls from these call centres to vote for BJD. They are being threatened that the benefits they are getting will be discontinued if they do not vote for BJD,” he alleged.

The delegation submitted evidences of such calls to some beneficiaries in Sambalpur and Patnagarh. The BJP further alleged gross misuse of power and violation of model code of conduct by 5T chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian who it alleged is using government stadium, government medical colleges and universities for party activities. Even after repeated complaints to the CEO about the violation of MCC by the ruling party, the former is not taking any action, Mohanty said. Kasturi Mishra, Dillip Mallick, Anil Biswal and Sujit Kumar Das were part of the delegation.