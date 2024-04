The chief minister will hit the campaign trail a day before Union Home minister Amit Shah’s proposed rally at Sonepur under Balangir Lok Sabha seat. He will address two public meetings - one at Hinjili and the second at Sheragada. He is scheduled to campaign for BJD candidates in Rayagada district on Thursday.

Sources in the BJD said that 5T chairman VK Pandian will accompany him during the campaign. The chief minister is contesting from two Assembly seats - Hinliji and Kantabanji in Balangir district.

Simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be held in Odisha in four phases from May 13 to June 1. Four Lok Sabha seats, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Koraput and 28 Assembly segments under them will go for polls on May 13.