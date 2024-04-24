Odisha: 19-year-old protests rash driving, beaten to death

BARIPADA: Tension flared up in Jharpokharia area of Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday after a 19-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by two youths for protesting rash driving near Badchatra village.

Police identified the deceased as Gopal Mohanta of Badchatra. The accused duo, Abhijit Mohapatra (20) and Balaram Rana (28) of Sanchatra village, have been arrested.

Jharpokharia IIC Mrityunjay Pradhan said as per the complaint of the deceased’s mother, her son was standing on the canal road near Badchatra village on Monday. Driving a motorcycle rashly, the accused duo crossed Gopal on the road. The 19-year-old reportedly asked them to drive carefully. Taking offence at it, Abhijit, who was riding the bike, stopped the two-wheeler and started to argue with Gopal.

The quarrel took an ugly turn when Balaram joined Abhijit and both of them started to assault the deceased. On being informed, Gopal’s mother reached the spot, rescued her son and brought him home. However, the accused along with some of their friends reached Gopal’s house and thrashed him mercilessly again. Subsequently, they left.