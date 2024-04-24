Odisha: Adolescents give lessons to people on heat safety

BHUBANESWAR: As temperature continues to soar, the state government has mobilised adolescents to create awareness among people in rural areas on prevention of sunstroke and other heat-related ailments besides addressing water crisis through its ADVIKA scheme.

In a month-long state-wide campaign that was started by the Women and Child Development department on April 20, adolescents registered under the ADVIKA scheme are being sensitised by anganwadi workers on the importance of forests and alternative ways of addressing water crisis. On their part, the adolescents are creating awareness among people on ways of staying safe from heatwave, sunstroke, and importance of water consumption and ORS.

Close to eight million adolescents are registered under the scheme through 75,000 anganwadi centres across the state. Around 1.47 lakh adolescent girls and 39,966 adolescent boys are participating in the campaign. They are also creating small water structures in their areas and have also put up 11,676 temporary water pots for street and domestic animals. Besides, they are undertaking other activities for community-level engagement and sensitisation.

The campaign will continue till May 22. Advika is an initiative of the state for the development and empowerment of adolescent youths, aged between 10 and 19 years.