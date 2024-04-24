Odisha: Amar Satpathy made senior vice president of BJD after ticket denial

BHUBANESWAR: In a damage control measure, Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday appointed four party leaders who were denied tickets for the ensuing elections to senior party posts.

Senior legislators Amar Prasad Satpathy who was replaced by actress Varsha Priyadarshini from the Barchana Assembly seat has been appointed as the senior vice-president of the party, BJD general secretary Manas Ranjan Mangaraj said in a release issued here.

Earlier in the day, a meeting was convened at the BJD headquarters Sankha Bhawan to assuage different factions of the party in Barchana including supporters of Satpathy after announcement of Varsha’s candidature had sparked strong resentment. After the meeting, Satpathy in a video message exhorted his supporters to adhere to the party’s decision.

“My well-wishers were hurt after I was denied ticket. I am getting proposals from other parties, but I am still with the BJD. I have decided not to contest in 2024 election. People of Barchana are family to me and (I will) continue to serve them,” he said. Besides, BJD appointed Srimayee Mishra as working president of the Biju Mahila Janata Dal. She was projected as candidate for Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat but the BJD nominated Manmath Routray to the seat.