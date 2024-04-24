Odisha: Body of 28-year-old excavator operator found in ship

PARADIP: Contract worker of a stevedoring firm reportedly died of asphyxiation in an enclosed hold of a ship in Paradip port.

The body of the deceased, identified as Bibhuti Barik of Biswambarpur in Cuttack district, was found on Tuesday. Barik was engaged as an excavator operator by the Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL).

While the incident is reported to have taken place three days back, the matter came to fore on Tuesday when other workers encountered foul smell emanating from the closed hold of the vessel MV Thrasyvoulos. The ship was docked at South Quay in Paradip for cargo operations. They immediately informed the police and on opening the hatch, Barik’s body was found lying there.

Police said, Barik was on board the ship to monitor loading of petroleum coke. It is believed that he may have entered the ship’s hold, where there was a lack of oxygen leading to his tragic death.

IIC Babita Dehury said Barik had entered the covered hold without taking necessary precautions for oxygen supply, resulting in his death due to suffocation.

“Police have registered a case of unnatural death in this connection and sent the body for postmortem,” she added.

The circumstances surrounding Barik’s entry into the enclosed hold without proper safety measures are under investigation. Police is examining potential negligence and safety protocol violations.