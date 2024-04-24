Odisha: Can change of candidates by BJD check BJP’s growing presence in Keonjhar?

BHUBANESWAR: The Keonjhar LS constiutuency presents an interesting scene with the BJD trying to retain the seat amidst the surge of rival BJP through the last three elections.

The BJD has replaced sitting MP Chandrani Murmu, who had become the youngest Parliamentarian at the age of 25, with Dhanurjaya Sidu, originally from the Congress who had won from Champua Assembly seat in 2004. However, BJP has persisted with veteran leader and two-time MP Ananta Nayak.

Nayak had won from the seat in 1999 and 2004 when the BJP had an alliance with the BJD. But since 2009 election, the seat had slipped to the hands of BJD after the two parties parted ways. The BJD candidates have won from the seat in the last three elections.

However, quite significantly, the vote share of BJP candidate Nayak has increased in the last three elections. While Nayak polled 1.64 lakh votes in 2009, it increased to 2.77 lakh in 2014 and to 4.6 lakh in 2019. Besides, the BJP’s position has been strengthened further due to the presence of Mohan Charan Majhi from the Keonjhar ST Assembly seat and other strong candidates from at least three of the seven segments.