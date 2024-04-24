Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan attacks state govt on development in Jharsuguda

JHARSUGUDA: Union Minister and BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Sambalpur Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday hit out at the Odisha government over “lack of basic development” in Jharsuguda.

Addressing a public gathering during ‘Mishrana Parba’ at Laikera, Pradhan said the state government is responsible for the plight of people in Jharsuguda. “Coal from the district is used to provide electricity to many parts of India. Jharsuguda’s industries, iron and aluminium are strengthening the country’s economy. But even after staying in power for 24 years, the BJD government has failed to carry out basic development in the region.”

He further claimed though Mahanadi and Ib rivers flow nearby, the women of Jharsuguda are not getting clean drinking water. While the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has given Rs 10,000 crore to Odisha for provision of water to every household, the state government has spent only Rs 800 crore from it.

“Irrigation facilities could not be provided in districts which are located along the river banks. Besides, there is drought in districts situated along the banks of Mahanadi. Is this transformation of the 24-year-old regime? Our state has fallen into the hands of people who are apathetic towards Odia people,” Pradhan alleged.