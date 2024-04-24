Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan attacks state govt on development in Jharsuguda
JHARSUGUDA: Union Minister and BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Sambalpur Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday hit out at the Odisha government over “lack of basic development” in Jharsuguda.
Addressing a public gathering during ‘Mishrana Parba’ at Laikera, Pradhan said the state government is responsible for the plight of people in Jharsuguda. “Coal from the district is used to provide electricity to many parts of India. Jharsuguda’s industries, iron and aluminium are strengthening the country’s economy. But even after staying in power for 24 years, the BJD government has failed to carry out basic development in the region.”
He further claimed though Mahanadi and Ib rivers flow nearby, the women of Jharsuguda are not getting clean drinking water. While the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has given Rs 10,000 crore to Odisha for provision of water to every household, the state government has spent only Rs 800 crore from it.
“Irrigation facilities could not be provided in districts which are located along the river banks. Besides, there is drought in districts situated along the banks of Mahanadi. Is this transformation of the 24-year-old regime? Our state has fallen into the hands of people who are apathetic towards Odia people,” Pradhan alleged.
The union minister claimed the local youths were migrating outside to work as labourers. Malnutrition and anaemia among women and children was alarming. “A minister was shot dead by a policeman in broad daylight. What could be more depressing than this?”
Pradhan also attended a BJP workers’ meeting at Kirmira. He said Kirmira and Laikera blocks have come under the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) because of the efforts of PM Modi. At least 40,000 houses have been provided under PMAY in Jharsuguda at a cost of Rs 650 crore. Similarly, 87,000 toilets have been built under Swachh Bharat Mission and gas connection provided to 1 lakh houses under the Ujjwala Yojana.
“The all-round development of the region can be ensured only if a double engine BJP government comes to power in Odisha. This is Modi’s guarantee,” he added.
On the day, BJD leader and sarpanch Sukanti Jaipuria joined BJP in presence of Pradhan. In Baghdihi, the union minister felicitated local fishermen and people of Chikili and Sardha who rescued many people in the recent boat capsize incident in Lakhanpur of Jharsuguda. Pradhan also paid homage to freedom fighter Karunakar Singh Naik at Laikera and visited Maa Andhari and Maa Samaleswari temples there. In Rengali, he went to the Mahima Ashram at Salepali.