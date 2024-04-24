Odisha: Dongria tribals warn poll boycott over ‘false’ cases

BHUBANESWAR: At Rayagada’s Niyamgiri hills, the Dongria Kondh tribals’ fight against mining and police cases could set the political discourse when electioneering picks up pace.

The Dongrias have threatened to boycott the ensuing twin elections unless pending criminal cases which they claim as ‘false’ are withdrawn. The cases are registered in four police stations in Rayagada and Kalahandi districts.

The tribals under the aegis of Niyamgiri Surakshya Samiti claimed the cases have been pending since 2007-2008 when they began their Niyamgiri Andolan.

They have been accused of offences like supporting Maoists, harassing police, participation in protests against mining, among other things.

Apart from closure of the criminal cases, the Dongrias are demanding cancellation of mines leases at Sijimali, Basangamali, Kodingamali, Mali Parbat, Maliguda and other blocks of the Niyamgiri hills.

“There are many in these villages including me who have false cases against them. There are villagers who have five to 10 cases pending against them. Whenever there’s a conflict in the area, we are picked up by police, harassed and then released. This has been going on ever since we began to fight for our jal, jungle, jamin,” said Krushna Sikaka, head of the samiti.