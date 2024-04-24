Odisha: Jayadev in for an intense fight as parties sweat to keep organisation strong

BHUBANESWAR: The Jayadev Assembly segment of Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency is in for an intriguing electoral battle in the ensuing general elections.

With all the major parties struggling to keep their organisational base in order, the Assembly seat that has been a stronghold of BJD for the last three terms, is witnessing an interesting yet strange political equation right ahead of the elections.

After Arabinda Dhali, the sitting MLA of BJD having a track record of winning two terms defected to Opposition BJP and became the candidate of saffron party, the ruling party has reposed its faith in Independent Naba Kishore Mallick who had stood second in 2019.

While Dhali’s allegiance to BJP was a blow for the BJD, the saffron party is also said to be in disorder following death of party’s senior leader Narendra Nath Nayak in 2022. If sources are to be believed, a faction of BJP leaders and workers in the seat are also unhappy with the decision of the party leadership to pick Dhali from the constituency.

On the other hand, the Congress party has its own challenges and internal rifts to deal within the seat. The grand old party that had named Jayanta Kumar Bhoi as its nominee from the seat initially, threw a curveball by fielding Krishna Chandra Sagaria, the ex-MLA of Koraput, from the constituency.