Odisha: Srikant Jena dares BJP, BJD leaders for public debates

BALASORE: Former union minister and Congress Lok Sabha nominee for Balasore Srikant Jena on Tuesday challenged his counterparts in BJD and BJP to a public debate over the development challenges of Balasore.

Talking to mediapersons here, Jena accused both the parties of neglecting Balasore. He slammed the BJD government and said there is need for job creation, improved irrigation, farming, industrial growth, and railway connectivity to foster the district’s development.

“There is a longstanding demand for flood control measures, establishment of a marine drive from Chandipur to Udaypur-Talasari and implementation of the Subarnarekha Sanskar Yojana,” he said and lamented the failure of successive BJP and BJD governments to fulfill these demands.

Accusing the BJD and BJP of neglecting Balasore’s development, Jena said, “I challenge the leaders of both the parties to face me in a public debate regarding the progress made during my tenure in 2014. It is unfortunate there is lack of response from BJP and BJD, which leaves the responsibility on the people of Balasore to make the leaders accountable,” he asserted.