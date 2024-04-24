Odisha: Vision rehabilitation services commence at AIIMS

BHUBANESWAR: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has opened a low vision clinic to illuminate the lives of patients with visual impairment.
The one-of-its-kind vision clinic operational in the ophthalmology department will come to the rescue of patients having very low vision due to glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, diabetes, retinal diseases and other diseases.
People suffer from low vision if their eyesight cannot be improved by refractive correction, medical or surgical treatment. AIIMS is the first public institution in the state to start the vision rehabilitation services in collaboration with Dr RP Centre, AIIMS-Delhi and Christoffel Blinden Mission (CBM), Germany.
Inaugurating the pioneering initiative, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas said people with low vision will be screened and prescribed devices, which will help them improve their vision regardless of their economic status or physical condition.
“The initiative aimed at transforming the lives of people with low vision will be implemented under project ROSHNI. After screening of patients, they will be provided vision aid devices at subsidised rate,” he said. Dr Biswas unveiled training manuals for empowering Asha workers and volunteers with essential eye care knowledge.
The low vision rehabilitation services provided here included low vision evaluation, counselling, orientation and mobility, reading and writing rehabilitation services for people, especially who cannot afford treatment, particularly when it involves surgery and long-term medical care or rehabilitation.
Head of the ophthalmology department Dr Sucheta Parija said several vision devices - optical, non-optical and electrical are now available. The devices like smart vision glasses, monocular, spectacle and auto focus telescopes, signature guide and Nueyes e2 low vision glasses will enhance vision and help people with partial vision see better, she said.
“More than 75 patients are been benefitting. We have planned to collaborate with blind schools for enhanced rehabilitation efforts and the training of Asha workers for primary eye care at the community level,” Dr Parija added.
In-charge of Dr RP Centre, AIIMS Delhi Dr Praveen Vasisth said the initiative in a significant step towards enhancing the quality of life for the visually impaired and eradicating blindness from the country. Medical superintendent Dr Dillip Kumar Parida and dean Dr Prashant Raghab Mohapatra were present.