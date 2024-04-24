Odisha: Vision rehabilitation services commence at AIIMS

BHUBANESWAR: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has opened a low vision clinic to illuminate the lives of patients with visual impairment.

The one-of-its-kind vision clinic operational in the ophthalmology department will come to the rescue of patients having very low vision due to glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, diabetes, retinal diseases and other diseases.

People suffer from low vision if their eyesight cannot be improved by refractive correction, medical or surgical treatment. AIIMS is the first public institution in the state to start the vision rehabilitation services in collaboration with Dr RP Centre, AIIMS-Delhi and Christoffel Blinden Mission (CBM), Germany.

Inaugurating the pioneering initiative, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas said people with low vision will be screened and prescribed devices, which will help them improve their vision regardless of their economic status or physical condition.

“The initiative aimed at transforming the lives of people with low vision will be implemented under project ROSHNI. After screening of patients, they will be provided vision aid devices at subsidised rate,” he said. Dr Biswas unveiled training manuals for empowering Asha workers and volunteers with essential eye care knowledge.