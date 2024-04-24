Orissa HC orders Rs 5L aid in Bheden custodial death case

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to pay Rs 5 lakh interim compensation to the legal heirs of Makhunu Bag of Dekulba village in Bargarh district who was allegedly killed in police custody nearly nine years back.

According to case records, Makhunu had gone to the Bheden police station to enquire about his son’s whereabouts on July 17, 2015. He then went missing and his skeleton was recovered from the Panichhapar jungle near the Metakani temple in Subarnapur district on September 24, 2015.

Makhunu’s family members and a DNA test confirmed the identity of the skeletal remains. Police personnel including the officer-in-charge of Bheden police station were arrested and forwarded to court on murder charges after investigation. The case is pending before the trial court.

Biju Bag, the younger son of Makhunu, filed a petition seeking compensation of Rs 20 lakh for his father’s death in police custody and CBI probe through advocate Prabir Kumar Das.

While disposing of the petition, the single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi said, “In my opinion, a full compensation cannot be granted without the completion of trial and complete examination of the circumstances of the death. Hence, it would be reasonable, at this stage, to award an interim compensation to take care of the necessary expenses of the petitioner and her family.”