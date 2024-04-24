Raseswari Panigrahi resigns, says BJD ignored Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: The ruling BJD received a major jolt after its senior leader and former Sambalpur MLA Dr Raseswari Panigrahi resigned from the party on Tuesday.

Addressing mediapersons after tendering her resignation to Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Pattnaik, Raseswari said, “I have quit the party for the dignity and identity of Sambalpur. I took the decision not because I am upset with any BJD leader but due to the apathy of the party towards Sambalpur.”

Taking a dig at the candidates nominated by BJD in Sambalpur without taking their names, she said, “A leader who was termed incapable by the party has been fielded from here. Is it justified to field such a candidate from a sensitive area like Sambalpur which is considered the epicentre of politics in western Odisha? Leaders from other areas have also been brought and fielded from here. Don’t we have credible leaders here?”

She further said Sambalpur has witnessed visible development during her tenure as an MLA. In the last five years, she was also involved in a number of activities and always been an asset to the BJD. However, the party did not acknowledge her contribution.