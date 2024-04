BHUBANESWAR: The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the sentence of imprisonment of senior Congress leader and Cuttack-Barabati MLA Mohammed Moquim in the Odisha Rural Housing and Development Corporation Limited (ORHDC) loan irregularities case.

However, Moquim cannot contest the upcoming elections as the apex court did not grant a stay on his conviction in the case.

The Orissa High Court on April 10 had dismissed the appeal of Moquim challenging the order of a vigilance court which sentenced him to three years imprisonment and fine of `50,000 in the case. Special judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar, on September 29, 2022, had convicted him in the corruption case.

Moquim had filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court. A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Dipankar Datta issued notice to the Odisha government on the SLP filed by the Cuttack-Barabati MLA challenging the Orissa High Court’s decision.

“Issue notice. Post the matter for hearing. Having heard the senior counsel for the parties and taking into consideration all the attending circumstances, the sentence of the petitioner is ordered to be suspended subject to his bail bonds,” the bench added.