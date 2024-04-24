Simarani Nayak joins BJP, says BJD selling party ticket

BHUBANESWAR: A day after quitting the ruling BJD for being denied renomination for the upcoming Assembly election, Hindol MLA Simarani Nayak joined the BJP here on Tuesday.

After joining the saffron party along with her supporters at the state BJP headquarters here in the presence of state president Manmohan Samal, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Dhenkanal Lok Sabha nominee Rudra Narayan Pani and other leaders, Nayak said, “I worked hard for the party (BJD) in the last 10 years as a legislator and have undertaken many development works in the constituency. My hard work was not taken into consideration as the party’s preference of candidate selection was money. Since my constituency has no industry or mines, I could not afford to buy by a BJD ticket.”

Nayak said she was greatly influenced by all the initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to empower the women. “I will strive to take development programmes of Modi to all villages in my constituency,” she said.