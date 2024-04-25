Ahead of Amit Shah visit, BJP chargesheets BJD govt over 25 yr ‘misrule’

BHUBANESWAR: A day ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Odisha, the BJP released a political chargesheet against the 25 years of BJD “misrule” in the state.

Releasing the chargesheet titled ‘25 years of evil deeds’ of BJD government, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said the ruling dispensation has not only looted the bountiful mineral resources of Odisha but cheated people by depriving them of the welfare schemes of Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Launching a scathing attack on the Naveen Patnaik government, Yadav said the regional party has not fulfilled a single promise it had made to people. “The BJD government had promised to create irrigation potential for at least 35 per cent of the cultivable land in each block with cold storage facility. While area covered under irrigation is diminishing, farmers suffered huge losses due to lack of cold stores,” he said.

The KALIA scheme launched by the BJD to supplement farmers’ income is now floundering as only 44 lakh farmers are getting financial assistance against 75 lakh as promised. “The income of Odisha’s farmers is one of the lowest in the country because of the anti-farmer policies of the state government,” he said.