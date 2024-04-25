BJD will win both Sambalpur LS and Assembly seats: Rohit Pujari

Former minister Rohit Pujari’s candidature from Sambalpur Assembly seat has been a story of twists and turns. He was first named from his own constituency Rairakhol but shifted to Sambalpur in an exchange of seats with senior party leader Prasanna Acharya. However, Pujari has not been well-received by the party organisation in Sambalpur. Not only has former MLA Raseswari Panigrahi resigned from BJD in protest but also an influential section has expressed strong resentment over his candidature. Despite all the roadblocks, Pujari is confident of a victory. In an interview with Bijay Chaki, Pujari dwells on all such issues and others

A considerable section of Sambalpur district BJD unit including former MLA Raseswari Panigrahi resigned from the party following announcement of your candidature. Sambalpur is a new seat for you. How are you dealing with such challenges?

These developments will have no impact on BJD’s performance. Everybody knows she (Panigrahi) resigned as she was not given the ticket. One should remember that both the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat and the Assembly segments were won by BJP candidates in 2019. If they were so efficient, why did the party lose?

BJP has fielded its heavyweights Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan from Sambalpur Lok Sabha and leader of Opposition in the Assembly Jayanarayan Mishra from the Assembly seat. Don’t you think you have a hard task at hand?

You see, despite winning both the seats, the erstwhile Sambalpur MP Nitish Ganga Deb and MLA Jayanarayan Mishra never performed. The MP and MLA did not go to the people. That is why this time the BJD will win both the seats. Mishra is no doubt a very senior BJP leader. But tell me about his performance. Where was he during the last five years?