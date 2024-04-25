Odisha: Congress may field retired hurt Mohammed Moquim’s daughter from Cuttack-Barabati

CUTTACK: With the Supreme Court not granting stay on conviction of senior Congress leader and Cuttack-Barabati MLA Mohammed Moquim in the housing loan irregularities case dashing his hope of contesting the polls, his daughter Sofia Firdous is in all possibility going to step into his shoes.

With no possibility of Moquim entering the fray this time, an important meeting was held at his residence here on Wednesday for selecting a candidate for the Assembly segment. Several Congress leaders including sitting corporators and frontline party workers participated participated in the meeting and suggested fielding Sofia from the seat.

“After a threadbare discussion, we unanimously decided for the candidature of our leader’s daughter from Barabati-Cuttack Assembly segment. Sofia (32), who is a trustee of Moqium Foundation, has been actively involved in her father’s political affairs since 2014. She had campaigned for her father in 2019 and for Congress in Cuttack Municipal Corporation elections in 2022. We hope, she will definitely win if given a party ticket,” said corporator Santosh Bhola.

A resolution was passed in this regard and sent to Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee. “Voters of Barabati-Cuttack will no doubt accept Sofia as they are well aware of the conspiracy of BJD in not allowing Mohammad Moquim to contest the upcoming elections as he is popular and has strong organisational base. Sofia Firdous is an entrepreneur and a social activist. She has been actively working for the society through Moqium Foundation,” said former city Congress president Giribala Behera.