Mahanadi river bed construction: NGT pulls up Odisha government over affidavit

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday pulled up the state government for filing a counter affidavit “irresponsibly”.

The counter affidavit was in reply to a fresh petition seeking intervention against illegal constructions in violation of specific directions the Tribunal had issued regarding 426 acre of Mahanadi river bed reclaimed by sand filling within the area upstream of the barrage at Jobra in Cuttack.

The NGT’s East Zone Bench in Kolkata was hearing the fresh petition filed by social activist Pradip Pattanaik on whose plea the NGT had issued the specific directions on September 21, 2022.

The bench of Justice B Amit Sthalekar (judicial member) and Dr Arun Kumar Verma (expert member) also condemned the brazen way in which false claims had been made in the counter affidavit. In the counter affidavit, engineer-in-chief of Water Resources department Bhakta Ranjan Mohanty claimed, “No illegal construction has been made on the Mahanadi river bed to cause any obstruction in the river.”

In contrast, the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Odisha, confirmed creation of an artificial concrete island with permanent structures within the reclaimed area of Mahanadi river bed. Accordingly, the bench rejected the counter affidavit, allowing the state government to file a better affidavit by May 29, the date fixed for next hearing on the matter.

In the affidavit, member secretary of SEIAA, Odisha Dr Kailasam Murugesen said artificial concrete island has been created by establishing a cafeteria, food court, liquor bar-cum-restaurant, paid vehicle parking, paid picnic spot and large area surrounded by concrete wall.