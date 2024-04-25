Naveen Patnaik launches campaign from Hinjili, says Opposition obstructing development

BERHAMPUR/BHUBANESWAR: Formally launching his campaign from Hinjili, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday targeted the Opposition political parties for obstructing development of the state and stated that nobody has succeeded with such attitude.

Addressing two public meetings at Hinjili and Sheragada, the chief minister said Odisha will be the number one state in the country by 2036 coinciding with 100 years of its formation. He asserted BJD will continue with its victory march on the basis of development programmes launched by the government and blessings of the people.

The chief minister urged people to vote for ‘Jodi Sankha’ (double conch) in the elections. One vote should be for the MLA candidate and one for the MP nominee, he said, adding conch is the symbol of development. He came down on the Opposition political parties for opposing development which is the identity of BJD.

“They (Opposition parties) are indulging in politics in every matter and opposing development, which is our identity. People of Odisha are well aware of their anti-development attitude. They know the real character of Opposition. Nobody has ever succeeded by opposing development,” he said.

Announcing the new government in the state will bring a 10-year development plan with strong emphasis on youth, the chief minister said, a separate budget will be brought for the youth. The budget will have an outline to harness the young population of the state for development. “I promise 2024-34 will be a golden period for youth of Odisha. Our budget for the youth will focus on industrial investment, employment generation, and skill development,” he added.