Naveen Patnaik launches campaign from Hinjili, says Opposition obstructing development

BERHAMPUR/BHUBANESWAR: Formally launching his campaign from Hinjili, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday targeted the Opposition political parties for obstructing development of the state and stated that nobody has succeeded with such attitude.
Addressing two public meetings at Hinjili and Sheragada, the chief minister said Odisha will be the number one state in the country by 2036 coinciding with 100 years of its formation. He asserted BJD will continue with its victory march on the basis of development programmes launched by the government and blessings of the people.
The chief minister urged people to vote for ‘Jodi Sankha’ (double conch) in the elections. One vote should be for the MLA candidate and one for the MP nominee, he said, adding conch is the symbol of development. He came down on the Opposition political parties for opposing development which is the identity of BJD.
“They (Opposition parties) are indulging in politics in every matter and opposing development, which is our identity. People of Odisha are well aware of their anti-development attitude. They know the real character of Opposition. Nobody has ever succeeded by opposing development,” he said.
Announcing the new government in the state will bring a 10-year development plan with strong emphasis on youth, the chief minister said, a separate budget will be brought for the youth. The budget will have an outline to harness the young population of the state for development. “I promise 2024-34 will be a golden period for youth of Odisha. Our budget for the youth will focus on industrial investment, employment generation, and skill development,” he added.
The chief minister said in the next 10 years, Odisha will be known in the entire world for programme implementation. Peace, prosperity and empowerment will be the identity of Odisha in the world, he added.
Listing out achievements of the state government including beautification and development of different temples, the Srimandir Parikrama, Samalei and Ekamra projects, he said Hinjili and Sharagada have become a model of development in the entire country. “The 5T school transformation programme was launched from Hinjili. Ama Hospital began from here and temple development programme started from Tara Tarini temple,” he added.
Addressing people at both the places, BJD leader and 5T chairman VK Pandian said Hinjili is the number one constituency in the country. “The MLA of Hinjili is the number one MLA and our chief minister is the number one chief minister,” Pandian said while urging people to elect Naveen by highest margin.
The chief minister is likely to file his nomination papers from Hinjli on April 30. He will also contest from Kantabanji in Balangir district. BJD’s candidate for Aska Lok Sabha seat Sanjukta Sahu and senior leaders were present.