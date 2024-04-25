Odisha: BJP chargesheet against government false, malicious, says Lekhasri Samantasinghar

BHUBANESWAR: BJD on Wednesday came down heavily on BJP for releasing a chargesheet against the state government while terming it false, malicious and baseless.

Addressing mediapersons, BJD’s Balasore Lok Sabha candidate Lekhasri Samantasinghar said Odisha BJP leaders have the habit of making such allegations without any evidence whenever they sense they are going to lose an election. “A similar chargesheet was released before the 2019 elections. This time too a document has been released with baseless charges,” she said.

Citing some examples of how BJP has resorted to falsehood in its document released on Wednesday, the BJD leader said though Odisha is the only state which has doubled farmers’ income, the party has targeted the government in agriculture sector.

Samantasinghar said Odisha BJP leaders have criticised the state government on the issue of safety and security women though in many BJP ruled states, crimes against women is far more than Odisha. She alleged that state BJP leaders have a habit of tarnishing Odisha’s image for their selfish narrow political interests.