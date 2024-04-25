Odisha: BJP chargesheet against government false, malicious, says Lekhasri Samantasinghar
BHUBANESWAR: BJD on Wednesday came down heavily on BJP for releasing a chargesheet against the state government while terming it false, malicious and baseless.
Addressing mediapersons, BJD’s Balasore Lok Sabha candidate Lekhasri Samantasinghar said Odisha BJP leaders have the habit of making such allegations without any evidence whenever they sense they are going to lose an election. “A similar chargesheet was released before the 2019 elections. This time too a document has been released with baseless charges,” she said.
Citing some examples of how BJP has resorted to falsehood in its document released on Wednesday, the BJD leader said though Odisha is the only state which has doubled farmers’ income, the party has targeted the government in agriculture sector.
Samantasinghar said Odisha BJP leaders have criticised the state government on the issue of safety and security women though in many BJP ruled states, crimes against women is far more than Odisha. She alleged that state BJP leaders have a habit of tarnishing Odisha’s image for their selfish narrow political interests.
Stating smart classrooms of high schools are far better than the Kendriya Vidyalayas in Odisha, Samantasinghar alleged, Dharmendra Pradhan as the union education minister has failed to set up even one smart classroom in his village. Alleging supply of electricity from one state to another cannot be decided by the state, she said the BJP has resorted to another lie in this regard. The chargesheet alleged Odisha power consumers are paying more while the state is supplying electricity to Tamil Nadu at lower price.
Samantasinghar alleged Pradhan uses false allegations and politicises sensitive crimes for narrow selfish political gains even in matters where crimes against children and women are concerned. “A party with such leaders does not have the moral authority to speak against anyone. There are leaders in BJP who oppose this, but are forced to make such false allegations. Due to this habit of making false and malicious allegations, Odisha BJP is not able to grow in the state,” she said.
A delegation of BJD leaders also demanded strong action against BJP leaders who have circulated the document with such false allegations. In a memorandum submitted to the chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar, the BJD leaders demanded BJP leaders should not be allowed to release such malicious and false documents.