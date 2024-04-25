Odisha: Chhatisha Nijog approves Chandan Yatra timings

PURI: The ritual timings and proceedings for the 21-day-long water sport festival of Lord Jagannath, popularly known as Chandan Yatra, was approved in the Chhatisha Nijog Committee meeting held on Wednesday. The festival is scheduled to begin from May 10.

During the 21 days, Madanmohan, the representative idol of Lord Jagannath accompanied by Pancha Shivas visits Narendra Pokhari (tank) every afternoon riding decorated palanquins carried by servitors and participate in boating. Narendra tank is located a kilometre away from the main temple. Deities are accorded sandalwood and aromatic water bath and board two boats which go round the huge tank. Later in the night, they return to the temples. The festival concludes with display of fireworks while lakhs of devotees gather near the tank to witness the Trinity.

The district administration has given a face lift to the Narendra tank area by illuminating and pouring fresh water into it.

The chief administrator of SJTA Vir Vikram Yadav presided over the meeting while district magistrate Sidharth Shekhar Swain, SP Pinak Mishra, members of the temple managing body and servitor bodies participated.