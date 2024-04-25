Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan and Pranab Prakash Das step up campaign in Angul district

ANGUL: Political atmosphere in the district was charged up as BJP’s Sambalpur Lok Sabha candidate Dharmendra Pradhan and his BJD rival Pranab Prakash Das stepped up their campaigning in Athamallik and Chhendipada Assembly seats on Wednesday.
While Union Minister Pradhan conducted a mammoth road show in Athamallick, Das addressed a huge public meeting at Chhendipada.
Earlier in the day, Pradhan arrived at Athamallik and offered prayers at the shrines of Deulajhari, Maa Maheswari and Binikei. Then he proceeded from Kiakata to Madhapur and Athamallik in a massive road show. BJP’s candidate from Athamallik Assembly seat Sanjeeb Sahoo accompanied Pradhan.
Addressing his supporters, Pradhan said, “Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is campaigning in Hinjili. I urge him to publish a white paper on how many bonded labourers are there in Hinjili.”
He further said there is a massive wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the country. “A process of change has set in Odisha. People this time will give their verdict against the misrule of Naveen Patnaik in the last 25 years.”
Pradhan hoped that a people-welfare government will be established in the state. BJP is committed for the all-round development of Odisha. Both the state and Centre will have BJP governments this time, he said. Criticising the state government for not implementing Ayushman Yojana, the union minister appealed to the people to vote for BJP’s lotus symbol in the coming elections.
Similarly, BJD’s Sambalpur LS candidate Das offered puja at Maa Hingula temple at Talcher in the morning. Then he proceeded to Chhendipada and addressed a public meeting.
“Odisha has made rapid progress under the rule of Naveen Patnaik in the last 25 years. There are five MPs from western Odisha have done nothing for the people of their areas in the last five years. If elected, I promise to raise people’s issues in the Parliament. I urge people to vote for Jodi (double) Sankha in the upcoming elections,” he added.
Das said CM Naveen has always been with the people of Odisha and he is his emissary to the people of Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency for its development.
Athamallik and Chhendipada are among the seven Assembly seats which come under Sambalpur LS constituency.