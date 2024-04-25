Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan and Pranab Prakash Das step up campaign in Angul district

ANGUL: Political atmosphere in the district was charged up as BJP’s Sambalpur Lok Sabha candidate Dharmendra Pradhan and his BJD rival Pranab Prakash Das stepped up their campaigning in Athamallik and Chhendipada Assembly seats on Wednesday.

While Union Minister Pradhan conducted a mammoth road show in Athamallick, Das addressed a huge public meeting at Chhendipada.

Earlier in the day, Pradhan arrived at Athamallik and offered prayers at the shrines of Deulajhari, Maa Maheswari and Binikei. Then he proceeded from Kiakata to Madhapur and Athamallik in a massive road show. BJP’s candidate from Athamallik Assembly seat Sanjeeb Sahoo accompanied Pradhan.

Addressing his supporters, Pradhan said, “Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is campaigning in Hinjili. I urge him to publish a white paper on how many bonded labourers are there in Hinjili.”

He further said there is a massive wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the country. “A process of change has set in Odisha. People this time will give their verdict against the misrule of Naveen Patnaik in the last 25 years.”