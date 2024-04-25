Odisha: Former Congress MLA sells off land to fund candidate daughter’s poll expenses

KENDRAPARA: Congress which is fighting a perception battle and crisis of credibility could take a cue from one of its former MLAs who sold off a portion of his ancestral land to fund election expenses of his daughter, a candidate of the grand old party from Aul Assembly segment in Kendrapara district.

Former Congress MLA Devendra Sharma put on sale a part of his land in Niala village so that daughter Debasmita Sharma does not face any hurdle in her electioneering activities. Twenty-eight-year-old Debasmita is a doctor by qualification and quit her job with the government to take the plunge into politics.

Though political parties are known to fund electoral campaign of their candidates, Devendra did not depend on support from the Congress party and instead sold five decimals of land at Niala so that his daughter’s maiden political voyage does not face any financial trouble.

The former Congress MLA said Debasmita is fighting the poll against money, muscle power and the corrupt system and needs all his support. “She is pitted against sitting BJD MLA and minister Pratap Keshari Deb and BJP candidate Krushna Chandra Panda who is a businessman. Think about the odds stacked against her,” said Devendra.