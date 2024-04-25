Odisha: From clutches of death to poll battle, Pradipta Naik walks the life’s talk

BHUBANESWAR: An excruciating two-and-a-half year long battle with Covid-19 has failed to weaken the resolve of Pradipta Kumar Naik, former leader of Oppostion and BJP’s Bhawanipatna MLA who is seeking mandate for the fifth time.

Exactly three years back, the seasoned politician had encountered the biggest battle of his life as he tested positive for Covid on April 21, 2021. The pandemic that wreaked havoc globally posed a significant threat to Naik’s health, leaving him bed-ridden for over two years. It was a life and death situation for him.

Naik, now 58, was first admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar where he received treatment for around six months before being shifted to Medanta, Gurugram as his condition deteriorated. He was under treatment for nearly two years and was detected with pulmonary fibrosis, a major long-term complication post-Covid-19.

The impact of long Covid could have deterred him from pursuing politics which is demanding but Naik is back on the arduous terrain of politics tapping into his immense physical and mental reserves. His resolve and popularity made the party renominate him, much to the dismay of several aspirants.

Naik says he had never hoped to return from deathbed and it was the blessings of people of Bhawanipatna and Lord Jagannath that gave him a new lease of life. “The world saw how even the rich in developed countries fell to the virus. I am fortunate, I survived. There must be something that God wants me to deliver. This is why I am in the fray again to serve my people,” he said.