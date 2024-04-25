Odisha Joint Entrance Examination from May 6 to 10

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE)-2024 for admission to technical and professional courses in colleges and institutions across the state will be held from May 6 to 10.

The examination schedule was notified by OJEE committee on Wednesday. To be held in three shifts, it will be a computer-based test (CBT) to select candidates for admission to BPharm, MCA, MSc (Computer Science), MBA, Integrated MBA, BCAT, MTech, MTech part-time, MArch, MPlan, MPharm as well as lateral entry to BTech and BPharm courses in both government and private universities and colleges across the state.

Candidates had filled up forms for the examination till March 15. They can download their admit cards from the OJEE portal from April 27 onwards, the OJEE release stated. While on May 6, the examinations will begin with LE Tech (diploma) tests, examinations for Integrated MBA, MBA, B Pharm, BCAT, MCA, MTech and MArch will be held in the subsequent days. This time, OJEE will be conducted in 33 centres of which, three will be outside the state.

As per the state government’s rule, candidates from other states cannot take admission to professional courses in government-run colleges and institutions. However, they are eligible for admission to private colleges in the state. Sources said like in previous years, a special OJEE exam will also be conducted for admission of students to the BTech seats in technical colleges and institutions that will fall vacant after counselling is completed based on JEE main ranks. The exam is likely to take place in June.