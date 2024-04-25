Odisha: King Kansa to drive voters to polling booths in Bargarh

BARGARH: The Bargarh administration has roped in the iconic character of King Kansa of the famous Dhanuyatra festival to encourage more people to vote in the upcoming election.

Known for his larger-than-life character and theatrical performances, King Kansa has captivated audiences for generations during Dhanuyatra, a festival which re-enacts episodes of the Hindu epic The Mahabharata. But this year, the character has assumed a new role, the messenger of democracy.

In a two and a half minutes video circulated by the district administration, the actor playing the character of King Kansa Hrusikesh Bhoi can be seen urging people to fulfil their civic responsibility by exercising their right to vote.

Dressed in elaborate costumes and wielding his characteristic sceptre, the ruler of Mathura while talking to his minister, says,” Bargarh district is in a festive mood now. I am also delighted to see such enthusiasm among the people. The election is a festival of democracy. I King Kansa order the people of Bargarh to cast their votes with pomp and gaiety on May 20 and make the election a success.”

Before winding up, King Kansa says, “Mili Misi Hema Jot, Sabhe Aasa Dema Vote (Lets come together and cast our votes.” The initiative has garnered widespread appreciation from residents, who were impressed by the district administration’s decision to use cultural icons to convey important messages.

In another video, Padma Shri awardee and poet Haldar Nag has also appealed to the public to cast their votes through a poem. This apart, local officials are also actively involved in awareness campaign, organising voter registration drives and rallies to address queries and concerns of the public.