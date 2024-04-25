Odisha: Mutilated body of popular tea seller found in Jeypore

JEYPORE: Police on Tuesday recovered the mutilated body of a popular tea seller in Jeypore town, Tambi Ayer, from his house here at Nuasahi area. He is suspected to have been murdered.

Ayer, originally from Kerala, was running a tea stall near Jeypore municipality office for over two decades and lived alone in a house at New Street.

Sources said, he had not been visible in the neighbourhood or at his tea stall for the past seven days. On Tuesday, locals detected foul smell emanating from his house and immediately alerted Jeypore Town police.

After reaching the spot, police found Ayer’s body with several bruise marks. They promptly notified the scientific team from Koraput to conduct further investigation.

While the exact cause of his murder is yet to ascertained, police registered a murder case and sent the body for autopsy. Further, investigation is underway. “Some unidentified miscreants have murdered Tambi Ayer of Nuasahi. A case has been registered under sections 452 and 302 of the IPC, “ said IIC Ramani Ranjan Dalai.