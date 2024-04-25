Odisha: No booths to be merged in Left-wing extremism areas

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to ensure voters in Naxal affected districts do not have to travel long distances to exercise their franchise, no polling booths will be merged in areas affected by Left-wing extremism (LWE) and adequate security personnel will be deployed to avoid any untoward incidents.

Police sources said there are over 1,050 polling booths in areas affected by Naxalism. “During the upcoming elections, no polling booth in Naxal affected areas of Odisha will be merged. The decision was taken as the security vacuum has been removed and adequate arrangements made for the safety of polling officials and voters,” said ADG Law and Order, Sanjay Kumar.

In previous elections, polling booths were merged and located near camps of Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to shield them from Maoist attacks. “However, this time we are prepared and will ensure elections are held in a free, transparent and incident-free manner,” he said.

All districts affected by LWE have started confidence building measures among people in a bid to increase voting percentage in such areas. “Under the initiative ‘Ama Swabhiman, Ama Vote’, district police and BSF personnel are visiting polling booths affected by LWE. They are creating awareness on right to vote and are also informing locals on the dates of polls,” said Malkangiri SP, Nitesh Wadhwani.