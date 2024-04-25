Samir Mohanty questions Naveen Patnaik with migration barb

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP launched an attack on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after he launched his campaign with ‘Opposition obstructing development’ barb, asking him to explain why his home district of Ganjam continued to be backward on all fronts.

Senior party leader Samir Mohanty questioned if Ganjam was so developed under Naveen Patnaik government why was it so that a substantial chunk of the youth in the district are migrating outside for work.

“The chief minister is talking about rapid transformation of the state under his government but is silent over labour migration from Ganjam, his home district, drinking water crisis in his Assembly constituency of Hinjili,” said Mohanty.

Responding to the chief minister’s charge against the Opposition, Mohanty said, “The BJD had promised to set up one cold store in each block. We want to know from the chief minister if there was any cold storage in Hinjili.”

After ruling the state for 25 years, the chief minister came up with the idea of preparing a separate budget for the youth even as Ganjam remains the hotspot of labour migration. While the government is self-patting on 5T transformation of government schools and hospitals, education and health services in the state have crumbled due to acute shortage of teachers and doctors, Mohanty added.

He further said that the only achievement of BJD government is that corruption has spread to every nook and corner and an attempt is made to destroy Odia culture. The government is anti-Odia and anti-Jagannath. People are in no mood to allow outsiders to rule them and have decided to install a double-engine government in the state.