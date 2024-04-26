AIIMS-Bhubaneswar opens heat stroke unit

BHUBANESWAR: In view of the prevailing heatwave conditions in the state, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has opened a dedicated unit to treat heat stroke cases.

The unit, equipped with necessary medical facilities and adequate staff and doctors from various departments, aims at providing prompt and effective treatment to individuals suffering from sunstroke. Located in Ayush department, the unit comprises six beds and has been operational since the last week.

Assistant professor of General Medicine Dr Srikanta Behera has been appointed as the nodal officer of the unit where adequate stock of medicines and oral rehydration solution has been maintained. Executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas emphasised the necessity of the unit in light of the intense heatwave conditions. He advised people to avoid getting exposed to direct sunlight whenever possible and take precautionary measures such as carrying an umbrella, a wet towel, and a water bottle when venturing outdoors.

“Medical staff will remain vigilant to address any emergency situation,” he said urging people to prioritise their well-being during this period of heightened heat exposure.

Medical superintendent Dr Dillip Kumar Parida said the unit has already started treating sunstroke patients. An emergency meeting involving heads of the General Medicine, Trauma and Emergency, and Ayush departments was conducted to strategise and ensure efficient management of heat stroke cases, he added.