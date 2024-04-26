Naveen Patnaik’s second seat is for his political heir: Amit Shah to workers

BHUBANESWAR: In a confidence building measure for the BJP leaders and workers, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the saffron party is going to form its first government in Odisha and a young dynamic Odia will be the chief minister.

Interacting with Assembly and Lok Sabha candidates of 13 parliamentary constituencies, election in charges, state and district functionaries at a convention centre near Cuttack-Puri by-pass road, Shah said he could clearly see that this is a golden time for the BJP to come to power in the state.

The BJP had only three per cent vote share in Assam and 1.5 per cent in Tripura. If it could form government in both the states with absolute majority, why not in Odisha where the vote share of the party is in the range of 32 to 38 per cent in Assembly and Lok Sabha respectively, he wondered.

In 1990, the BJP was in the same footing as far as the vote percentage in Odisha and Gujarat was concerned. The party is in power in Gujarat for the last 23 years. It was possible due to the sheer determination of party workers, he said.

“Nothing is impossible if we have a target and determination to win elections. Do not listen what your opponents are saying because their main job is to confuse and deviate you from achieving your goal,” he said.