Odisha: E-rickshaws by PwDs to ferry challenged, elderly & expectant mothers to booths

SAMBALPUR: In a warm display of inclusiveness and community engagement, Persons with Disabilities (PwD) who earn their livelihood by driving e-rickshaws, will be ferrying fellow PwDs and elderly voters to polling booths on the voting day during the elections.

Spearheaded by the local authorities in collaboration with the PwD pluggers, the move aims at promoting accessibility and ensuring every eligible citizen exercises their right to vote.

Sources said there are a total of 24,058 PwD voters across the four Assembly constituencies in the district which includes 424 newly-added PwD voters. 248 of them are males, 175 females and one-third visually-impaired voters. They will be casting their votes in the elections. While the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) area has the highest number of 6,069 PwD voters, Bamra block has the lowest number with 940 PwD voters.

Though as per the ECI guidelines, there is a provision for pick and drop service for PwD voters and those aged 85 years and above to the polling booths, the SSEPD unit of the district has urged the collector, SMC commissioner and officials concerned at the block-level to engage PwD e-rickshaw drivers for the purpose.

SMC commissioner Vedbhushan said a discussion in this regard will be held to decide on the modalities.

“PwDs capable of earning their livelihood have been provided with e-rickshaws from the District Mineral Fund (DMF) and as per the agreement signed with them, we can avail their services twice a month. We are planning to utilise the service on the voting day to empower voters with disabilities, senior citizens, pregnant women to cast their votes with ease and dignity,” he added.