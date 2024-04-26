Odisha: E-rickshaws by PwDs to ferry challenged, elderly & expectant mothers to booths

SAMBALPUR: In a warm display of inclusiveness and community engagement, Persons with Disabilities (PwD) who earn their livelihood by driving e-rickshaws, will be ferrying fellow PwDs and elderly voters to polling booths on the voting day during the elections.
Spearheaded by the local authorities in collaboration with the PwD pluggers, the move aims at promoting accessibility and ensuring every eligible citizen exercises their right to vote.
Sources said there are a total of 24,058 PwD voters across the four Assembly constituencies in the district which includes 424 newly-added PwD voters. 248 of them are males, 175 females and one-third visually-impaired voters. They will be casting their votes in the elections. While the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) area has the highest number of 6,069 PwD voters, Bamra block has the lowest number with 940 PwD voters.
Though as per the ECI guidelines, there is a provision for pick and drop service for PwD voters and those aged 85 years and above to the polling booths, the SSEPD unit of the district has urged the collector, SMC commissioner and officials concerned at the block-level to engage PwD e-rickshaw drivers for the purpose.
SMC commissioner Vedbhushan said a discussion in this regard will be held to decide on the modalities.
“PwDs capable of earning their livelihood have been provided with e-rickshaws from the District Mineral Fund (DMF) and as per the agreement signed with them, we can avail their services twice a month. We are planning to utilise the service on the voting day to empower voters with disabilities, senior citizens, pregnant women to cast their votes with ease and dignity,” he added.
District disability rehabilitation officer (DDRO), Rabindra Satpathy said around 86 PwD beneficiaries have been provided with e-rickshaws in the last two years.
“We have planned to engage them on the voting day with an aim to increase voters turnout. A meeting in this regard will be held soon to proceed with the proposal. We have also identified new beneficiaries, who will receive e-rickshaws once the elections are over,” Satpathy informed.
As per information, every polling booth will be provided with PwD-friendly facilities like wheelchairs and ramps to ensure hassle-free voting experience for the voters with challenges.
Besides, student volunteers will be mobilised at each booth to assist and guide the voters. This apart, every Assembly constituency will have one model polling booth managed by PwDs.
The visually challenged will cast their votes through Braille ballot paper and companion voting service will be provided where the non-voters will guide the visually-impaired to vote.
