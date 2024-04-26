Odisha: Elect BJD candidates, VK Pandian urges people

JEYPORE/BHUBANESWAR: 5T chairman and senior BJD leader VK Pandian on Wednesday launched the party’s election campaign from Bissam Cuttack and Gunupur and urged people to ensure the victory of BJD candidates in the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls by a huge margin.

Addressing an election meeting at Banguruguda village near Semiliguda in Pottangi Assembly seat, Pandian said people will again extend their support to BJD candidates because of the welfare programmes launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the state government.

Pandian targeted the opposition leaders and said when election comes, they make promises. But after the polls, these opposition leaders are not seen. He said he will meet the people after elections to thank them for reposing their faith in BJD candidates. The chief minister has directed him to give an account of the work done during the last five years. Stating that welfare work amounting to Rs 160 crore has been started in Bissam Cuttack, the 5T chairman said Bissam Cuttack and Muniguda towns have been declared as NACs while a community health centre (CHC) has been opened at Kalyansinghpur. Houses for Dongria Kondhs, hostels for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students have also been sanctioned.