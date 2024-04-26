Odisha: Elephant succumbs to bait-bomb injury, starvation

ROURKELA: A tusker aged eight to 10 years, with fatal internal mouth injuries caused from bursting of a bait-bomb, died a slow and painful death in the K Balang section of the Banki range under Rourkela Forest Division (RFD) of Sundargarh district late on Tuesday night.

The elephant which had migrated from elsewhere, was under the watch of the forest personnel when it died inside a low-height water body.

Rourkela divisional forest officer (DFO) Jaswant Sethi informed, field forest personnel located the sick elephant in the K Balang section on Monday after it entered the RFD limits through Koida and Barsuan forests.

“On Tuesday veterinary doctors of Sundargarh and Angul districts started treatment of the elephant, but it could not be saved. The mandible and tongue were damaged and blackened. From investigation it appeared the injuries were caused from explosion of bait-bomb as a result of which the pachyderm was not able to eat anything for at least a month,” the DFO stated.