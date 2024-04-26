Odisha: From inside dams to hilltops, CEO links remotest polling locations with booths

BHUBANESWAR: In Nabarangpur, voters of hamlets like Gurmaiguda, Talang, Tangnikot, Bagra and Jholaguda in the cut-off area of Indravati will no longer have to cross the reservoir to reach the mainland to exercise their franchise.

This election, they can vote from the convenience of their own area, well within the reservoir. The chief electoral officer (CEO) has facilitated setting up of new booths within Indravati reservoir to reduce the travelling time of the voters.

Under Nabarangpur Assembly constituency, reserved for ST, two new booths have been set up to cover the five hamlets under Tentulikhunti block. There are 431 voters in the hamlets that are located close to one another within the reservoir. While one booth (no 268) has been set up at Tangnikot to cater to 158 voters of Jholaguda, Bagra and Tangnikot, another (no 269) has come up at Gurmaiguda where 273 voters of both Gurmaiguda and Talang will vote. Previously, these voters had to navigate 10 to 15 km, both by boat and road, to reach a polling booth.

Aiming at upholding the right to vote by electors, the chief electoral officer and the state administration set up 203 new booths like the ones in the Nabarangpur segment this year in several areas including topographically diverse and geographically-challenged locations across the state to reduce the distance voters had to cover to reach their nearest polling booths.

Officials in the office of the CEO informed that in the past elections, voters in the cut-off villages within the Indravati reservoir in Nabarangpur had to take boats to reach Kenduguda to cast their vote. But this time, the polling party will cross the reservoir on motorboats and conduct voting at the two new booths from 7 am to 4 pm.